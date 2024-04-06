Yankees reliever Jonathan Loáisiga needs elbow surgery and will be sidelined 10 to 12 months

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees reliever Jonathan Loáisiga says he needs season-ending elbow surgery and will be sidelined for 10 to 12 months. A 29-year-old right-hander, Loáisiga says he felt a pop in his elbow while throwing a changeup to Jorge Barrosa, his final batter in the ninth inning of Wednesday’s 6-5, 11-inning win at Arizona. Loáisiga has a forearm strain caused by a torn ulnar collateral ligament and will have surgery with Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He had Tommy John surgery on May 1, 2016, and returned to the mound in June 2017 in the Gulf Coast League.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.