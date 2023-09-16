Yankees reliever Anthony Misiewicz struck in the face by a line drive against Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — New York Yankees reliever Anthony Misiewicz was struck in the face by a line drive off the bat of Pittsburgh’s Ji Hwan Bae and left the game. Bae hit a 100.6 mph liner up the middle with two runners on in the bottom of the sixth inning. The left-handed Misiewicz tried to catch the ball, but it hit him in the face and rolled into right field. The 28-year-old Misiewicz laid on the ground for several minutes while being tended to by medical personnel. He was later taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.