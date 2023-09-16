Yankees reliever Anthony Misiewicz struck in the face by a line drive against Pirates

By The Associated Press
New York Yankees relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz is taken off the field after being injured during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — New York Yankees reliever Anthony Misiewicz was struck in the face by a line drive off the bat of Pittsburgh’s Ji Hwan Bae and left the game. Bae hit a 100.6 mph liner up the middle with two runners on in the bottom of the sixth inning. The left-handed Misiewicz tried to catch the ball, but it hit him in the face and rolled into right field. The 28-year-old Misiewicz laid on the ground for several minutes while being tended to by medical personnel. He was later taken to a hospital for evaluation.

