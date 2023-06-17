Yankees-Red Sox postponed for rain, rescheduled to a Sunday doubleheader

BOSTON (AP) — Saturday night’s game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park was postponed by the forecast of rain throughout the night. The game will be made up Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. as part of a split doubleheader with the scheduled Sunday night game at 7:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.