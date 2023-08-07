Yankees put LHP Carlos Rodón on the 15-day injured list and activate reliever Jonathan Loáisiga

CHICAGO (AP) — Carlos Rodón has been placed on the 15-day injured list by the New York Yankees, who activated reliever Jonathan Loáisiga before their series opener against the Chicago White Sox. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Rodón has a “minor, low-grade” left hamstring strain. The left-hander exited his start against Houston in the third inning Sunday with tightness in the hamstring. Rodón’s injury is the latest blow to a shaky Yankees rotation as New York tries to stay close in the American League playoff chase. Boone said the two-time All-Star should be able to maintain a throwing program while he recovers, beginning by tossing on flat ground. He hopes Rodón can return when eligible after 15 days.

