Yankees put Donaldson, Loáisiga on IL, call up Calhoun

BALTIMORE (AP) — The New York Yankees have put infielder Josh Donaldson and right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga on the injured list. Donaldson went on the 10-day IL retroactive to Thursday with a right hamstring strain. Loáisiga went on the 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation. The Yankees also transferred right-hander Tommy Kahnle to the 60-day IL. New York recalled right-hander Jhony Brito from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start Saturday night’s game at Baltimore, and the Yankees signed outfielder Willie Calhoun to a major league contract and selected him to the active roster.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.