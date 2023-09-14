Yankees prospect Jasson Domínguez to undergo Tommy John surgery next week

BOSTON (AP) — Yankees top prospect Jasson Domínguez will have Tommy John surgery next Wednesday, manager Aaron Boone said Thursday morning before they played the Red Sox in a split doubleheader. The 20-year-old center fielder was scratched from Sunday’s series finale against Milwaukee because his right elbow limited his swing during batting practice. Boone said the recovery time for a position player is nine to 10 months.

