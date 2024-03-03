Yankees prospect George Lombard Jr. faces dad in spring training game against Tigers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — It was Lombard versus Lombard at spring training. George Lombard Jr. is an infield prospect for the New York Yankees, and George Lombard is the bench coach for the Detroit Tigers. Lombard Jr. walked and hit into a game-ending double play in New York’s 7-2 loss to Detroit. The Lombards also exchanged the lineup cards at the plate before the game. The 18-year-old Lombard was selected by the Yankees with the No. 26 pick in last year’s amateur draft.

