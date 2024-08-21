Yankees place rookie RHP Luis Gil on 15-day injured list with a strained lower back

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees starter Luis Gil has been placed on the injured list with lower back strain. Gil exited his start against the Cleveland Guardians in the fourth inning with lower back tightness on Tuesday after throwing an 89 mph changeup to Jose Ramírez. Pitching on seven days’ rest, Gil allowed three runs and three hits in three-plus innings. He struggled with command most of the night, walking six and throwing first-pitch strikes to only six of 19 batters. Gil is 12-6 with a 3.39 ERA in 25 starts this season. Manager Aaron Boone said he expects the rookie to return soon.

