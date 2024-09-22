Yankees place reliever Jake Cousins on IL, call up rookie Clayton Beeter

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The New York Yankees shut down reliever Jake Cousins for the rest of the season, placing him on the injured list with a right pectoral strain and calling up rookie Clayton Beeter to take his spot. Cousins left Thursday’s game at Seattle with pectoral tightness. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Cousins could begin throwing off a mound next week and return for the playoffs, but he is scheduled to see team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad on Monday.

