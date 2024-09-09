Yankees place LeMahieu on IL with lingering hip injury and recall top prospect Jasson Domínguez

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees placed DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day injured list Monday because of a lingering hip issue and recalled top prosect Jasson Domínguez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. LeMahieu was placed on the IL because of right hip impingement and manager Aaron Boone said the Yankees’ struggling infielder may not return this season. Domínguez is the lineup, playing center field and batting sixth, as New York opens a three-game series against Kansas City at Yankee Stadium with a half-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.