Yankees place Harrison Bader on 10-day IL but get Gold Glove catcher Jose Trevino back

SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Yankees placed outfielder Harrison Bader on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring injury. Bader left Monday’s series opener in Seattle in the third inning after beating out an infield single. He was replaced by Greg Allen, who started in center field. Bader had an MRI and shortly before the game the Yankees made the move to put him on the injured list. Franchy Cordero was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Bader’s spot. Gold Glove catcher Jose Trevino returned to the lineup after missing about two weeks with a hamstring injury. Anthony Rizzo was out of the lineup for a second straight game due to a stiff neck, but said the soreness was improving.

