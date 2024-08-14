Yankees place Chisholm on IL, wait for doctors to decide if surgery needed

CHICAGO (AP) — The New York Yankees placed third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list Wednesday because of a sprained left elbow. Manager Aaron Boone says they were waiting for more doctors to weigh in to determine whether he needs surgery. The Yankees were still hopeful Chisholm’s stay on the IL will be a short one, though it’s not clear when he’ll start swinging again. He bats left-handed but throws with his right. Chisholm was hurt on a headfirst dive scoring in the fifth inning of Monday’s 12-2 loss to the White Sox. The Yankees designated right-hander Enyel de los Santos for assignment Wednesday. They also recalled righty Will Warren from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in time for his start against the Chicago White Sox along with infielder Oswald Peraza.

