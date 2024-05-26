Yankees place Berti on the injured list with a left calf strain and select Smith from Triple-A

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The New York Yankees placed infielder Jon Berti on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain one day after he collapsed in pain just a few steps out of the batter’s box. To take his roster spot, the Yankees selected infielder Kevin Smith from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Berti fell to the ground just a few steps out of the box on a groundout in the ninth inning of Friday night’s 8-0 win and had to be helped off the field. Berti was batting .273 with one home run and six RBIs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.