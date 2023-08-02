Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes to return from injured list this weekend after missing two months

NEW YORK (AP) — Nestor Cortes will return to the Yankees’ rotation this weekend in a four-game series against the Houston Astros after missing more than two months with a left rotator cuff strain. Cortes was scheduled to make a third minor league rehab start Wednesday. When he arrived to get his things and travel to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the left-hander was told he would start either Saturday or Sunday. Cortes was initially placed on the 15-day injured list June 8 and hoped to only miss two or three starts. The Yankees moved him to the 60-day injured list July 7.

