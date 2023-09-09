Yankees pitcher Luis Severino placed on injured list with left upper-body injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Severino has been placed on the injured list and may have thrown his last pitch for the New York Yankees. The Yankees said Severino has a left upper-body injury and was awaiting further test results. Severino left Friday night’s start against Milwaukee in the fifth inning after allowing a leadoff single to Brice Turang on a 92 mph fastball. Eligible for free agency after this season, Severino is 4-8 with an 6.65 ERA, though he had been 2-0 in three starts entering Friday after going 0-4 with a 14.18 ERA in his previous four appearances.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.