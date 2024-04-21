Yankees pitcher Luis Gil gets 2nd big league win, 993 days after beating Orioles in debut

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil got his second big league win on the 993rd day after winning his major league debut. The 25-year-old right-hander struck out a career-high nine over 5 2/3 innings in a 5-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Gil allowed an unearned run caused by his own throwing error on a pickoff try and the first of his two balks. Making his 11th big league start, he gave up two hits and three walks _ two of them to his final two batters.

