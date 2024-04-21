Yankees pitcher Luis Gil gets 2nd big league win, 993 days after beating Orioles in debut

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil walks off the field during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sunday, April 21, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger]

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil got his second big league win on the 993rd day after winning his major league debut. The 25-year-old right-hander struck out a career-high nine over 5 2/3 innings in a 5-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Gil allowed an unearned run caused by his own throwing error on a pickoff try and the first of his two balks. Making his 11th big league start, he gave up two hits and three walks _ two of them to his final two batters.

