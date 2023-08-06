Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón leaves his start against the Astros with hamstring tightness

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón has exited his start against the Houston Astros in the third inning with left hamstring tightness. He was replaced by rookie Jhony Brito. After an examination at Yankee Stadium by Dr. David Trofa, Rodón will get additional texts in the next 24 hours, the team said. Signed to a $162 million, six-year contract in the offseason, Rodón missed the first three-plus months of the season with a forearm strain and a bad back. The left-hander has a 7.33 ERA in 27 innings with New York.

