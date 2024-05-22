Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner credits clubhouse technology for improved health, fast start

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
FILE - New York Yankees' owner Hal Steinbrenner attends a news conference at Yankee Stadium Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in New York. Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner credits new clubhouse technology with helping New York get off to an AL-best 33-17 start, is pleased Juan Soto has bonded with teammates and fans and is confident his team can return to the playoffs after a one-year absence. Our injuries have been below average as opposed to way above average, which we’ve had at least two of the last five years,” Steinbrenner said Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at the Major League Baseball owners' meetings. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig]

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner credits new clubhouse technology with helping New York get off to an AL-best 33-17 start, is pleased Juan Soto has bonded with teammates and fans, and is confident his team can return to the playoffs after a one-year absence. New York began Tuesday with the second-best record in the major leagues, trailing only Philadelphia at 35-14. The only major injuries have been to ace Gerrit Cole, who could return in late June from an elbow injury; third baseman DJ LeMahieu, expected back next week from a broken right foot; and centerfielder Jasson Domínguez, who is working his way into shape following Tommy John surgery in September.

