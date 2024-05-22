Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner credits clubhouse technology for improved health, fast start

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner credits new clubhouse technology with helping New York get off to an AL-best 33-17 start, is pleased Juan Soto has bonded with teammates and fans, and is confident his team can return to the playoffs after a one-year absence. New York began Tuesday with the second-best record in the major leagues, trailing only Philadelphia at 35-14. The only major injuries have been to ace Gerrit Cole, who could return in late June from an elbow injury; third baseman DJ LeMahieu, expected back next week from a broken right foot; and centerfielder Jasson Domínguez, who is working his way into shape following Tommy John surgery in September.

