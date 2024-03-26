Yankees OF Oscar González suffers a right orbital fracture and will stay in a Mexico City hospital

MEXICO CITY (AP) — New York Yankees outfielder Oscar González has sustained a right orbital fracture and was being kept overnight in a Mexico City hospital after fouling a ball off his face during an exhibition game against the Diablos Rojos. González got jammed on an inside pitch and the ball ricocheted off the handle of his bat directly up into his face, knocking off his helmet. He was sitting upright as he was driven off the field in a cart. The Yankees said González was treated at the ballpark by team physician Dr. Carlos Smith and Dr. Elisa Saleme, the head physician assigned to the two-game series. Smith accompanied González to Centro Medico ABC in Mexico City for further evaluation and testing, the club said.

