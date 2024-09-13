Yankees moving Marcus Stroman to the bullpen next week

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Stroman will be moved into the bullpen by the New York Yankees next week as they attempt to hold off Baltimore in a close race for the AL East crown. New York has a day off Monday before beginning a six-game trip to Seattle and Oakland, so the Yankees will return to a five-man rotation. Nestor Cortes will be scheduled to start next time through instead of Stroman. It was Cortes who was the odd man out last week, when New York used five starters around an off day Sept. 5. Without an off day off this week, Stroman and Cortes both pitched on turn as the Yankees went with six starters.

