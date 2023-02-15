Yankees’ Montas needs surgery, out most or all of season

TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — Frankie Montas needs shoulder surgery and will miss most or all of the New York Yankees’ season. As pitchers and catchers reported to spring training, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the 29-year-old right-hander will have right shoulder surgery on Feb. 21. Boone said Montas could possibly return in the season’s second half. Montas was acquired from Oakland on Aug 1. and went 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in eight starts with the Yankees. He didn’t pitch after Sept. 16 due to inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

