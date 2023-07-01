Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec ejected from game by female umpire

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec was ejected from a Florida State League game Friday night for the first time this season. And the umpire who threw her out is also a woman. With her Class A Tampa Tarpons trailing 1-0 in the eighth inning against the Daytona Tortugas, a Cincinnati Reds farm team, Balkovec thought the Daytona first baseman’s foot came off the bag on a double play. Balkovec argued the out call and was tossed by field umpire Isabella Robb before a crowd of 791 at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Balkovec is in her second season managing the Tarpons. Last year she became the first woman to be the full-time manager for a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team.

