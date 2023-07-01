Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec ejected from game by female umpire

By The Associated Press
FILE - Tampa Tarpons manager Rachel Balkovec watches from the dugout, while making her debut as a minor league manager of the Tarpons, a Class A affiliate of the New York Yankees, April 8, 2022, in Lakeland, Fla. Balkovec was ejected Friday, June 30, 2023, by field umpire Isabella Robb during the Tarpons' game against the Daytona Tortugas in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phelan M. Ebenhack]

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec was ejected from a Florida State League game Friday night for the first time this season. And the umpire who threw her out is also a woman. With her Class A Tampa Tarpons trailing 1-0 in the eighth inning against the Daytona Tortugas, a Cincinnati Reds farm team, Balkovec thought the Daytona first baseman’s foot came off the bag on a double play. Balkovec argued the out call and was tossed by field umpire Isabella Robb before a crowd of 791 at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Balkovec is in her second season managing the Tarpons. Last year she became the first woman to be the full-time manager for a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.