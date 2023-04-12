Yankees manager Boone ejected after replay review confusion

CLEVELAND (AP) — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians following a heated exchange with umpires over a play that wasn’t initially reviewed by replay. The Guardians had runners at second and third with one out when Josh Naylor hit a looper to center field that Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks appeared to catch with a sliding grab. Hicks then threw to second for a force-out and an apparent inning-ending double play. However, as both teams left the field, a replay was shown on the giant left-field scoreboard of Hicks failing to make the catch. Soon after, Boone was tossed after some gesturing and finger pointing and Cleveland’s replay challenge got the call overturned, giving Naylor an RBI single.

