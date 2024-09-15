Yankees manager Aaron Boone says Cole’s intentional walk to Devers was a miscommunication

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone says he didn’t communicate effectively when Gerrit Cole intentionally walked Rafael Devers with one out and no one on base in the fourth inning on Saturday. Having held the first 10 batters hitless and with the Yankees holding a 1-0 lead, Cole issued his first intentional walk since Sept. 12, 2017, and Devers stole second before scoring in a three-run inning. Devers batted again with the bases loaded in the fifth after Cole hit Jarren Duran with a pitch and Devers hit a two-run single in a four-run fifth that sent the Red Sox to a 7-1 victory.

