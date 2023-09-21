Yankees manager Aaron Boone ejected for 7th time this season, tied for most in majors

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been ejected in the second inning by plate umpire Lance Barrett for arguing balls and strikes against the Toronto Blue Jays. It was the seventh ejection this year for Boone, tied with David Bell of the Cincinnati Reds for most among major league managers. Boone has been tossed 33 times in six seasons as a big league skipper, all with New York.

