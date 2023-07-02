Yankees manager Aaron Boone ejected for 5th time this season

ST. LOUIS (AP) — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for the fifth time this season, tossed for arguing balls and strikes in the top of the third inning of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Plate umpire Dan Merzel ejected Boone with an 0-1 count on Gleyber Torres after Boone complained from the dugout over a 3-1 pitch to the previous batter, DJ LeMahieu that was called a ball despite appearing to be well above the strike zone. Boone’s five ejections top major league managers this season.

