Yankees manager Aaron Boone ejected for 5th time this season as Rays beat New York 6-4

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone was ejected for the major league-high fifth time this season and the 38th time in his managing career when plate umpire Edwin Jiménez tossed him for arguing during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Boone was ejected before the start of the seventh inning Sunday for arguing from the dugout after slumping Alex Verdugo was called out on a full-count fastball from Colin Poche that appeared to be low. Verdugo repeatedly complained after the call in the bottom of the sixth. New York was trailing 3-0 at the time.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.