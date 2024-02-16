Yankees look to stay healthy after injury-filled 2023

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The New York Yankees had the third-most games lost to injuries last season and it showed in an 82-80 record that caused them miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Entering new the season, players have been taking additional steps to stay on the field. Starting pitcher Nestor Cortes says everybody knows injuries have been a problem the past few years and players are trying to take care of it the best they can. One step was a large turnout starting in January for off-season workouts at the Yankees’ minor league complex in Tampa, Florida.

