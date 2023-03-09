Yankees LHP Carlos Rodón to start season on injured list

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodón will begin the season on the injured list due to a left forearm strain. New York general manager Brian Cashman says Rodón will be shut down for seven to 10 days. That means he won’t be ready in time for opening day. The Yankees signed Rodón to a six-year, $162 million deal in the offseason. He joins a staff that includes Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino.

