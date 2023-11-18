Yankees let relievers Abreu, Trivino and Misiewicz go free

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees allowed right-handers Albert Abreu and Lou Trivino to become free agents when New York declined to offer them 2024 contracts. New York also chose not to offer a deal to left-hander Anthony Misiewicz, letting him go free. Abreu, 28, was 2-2 with a 4.73 ERA in 45 relief appearances, up from a 3.16 ERA in 2022. He didn’t pitch after Sept. 7 this year because of a strained right hamstring. Trevino had Tommy John surgery on May 3 and didn’t pitch this season.

