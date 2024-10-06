Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes to throw for first time since elbow injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes was to play catch for the first time since going on the injured list with a flexor strain in his pitching elbow. New York manager Aaron Boone said Cortes was to throw during the team’s workout ahead of Game 2 of the AL Division Series against Kansas City. The 29-year-old Cortes has not pitched since Sept. 18 and it is unclear whether he will return to the mound this year. Cortes is 9-10 with a 3.77 ERA.

