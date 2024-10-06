Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes to throw for first time since elbow injury

By The Associated Press
New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes throws against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes was to play catch for the first time since going on the injured list with a flexor strain in his pitching elbow. New York manager Aaron Boone said Cortes was to throw during the team’s workout ahead of Game 2 of the AL Division Series against Kansas City. The 29-year-old Cortes has not pitched since Sept. 18 and it is unclear whether he will return to the mound this year. Cortes is 9-10 with a 3.77 ERA.

