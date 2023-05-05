Yankees’ Judge works out, Rodón to get injection

ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge worked out at the team’s minor league complex in another step in his comeback from a right hip strain. Speaking before New York’s game at Tampa Bay, manager Aaron Boone said Judge hit indoors, ran, threw and did defensive drills at the nearby Tampa facility. Judge is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list on Monday. He is set for another workout on Saturday, and Boone is hopeful Judge will return early next week. Left-hander Carlos Rodón is scheduled to get an injection for his ailing back early next week.

