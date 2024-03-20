Yankees’ Judge has RBI double in return from abdominal injury and Stanton hits 3 home runs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Judge had an RBI double in his first at-bat after sitting out nine days with an abdominal injury, and fellow New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton hit three home runs with eight RBIs in a 12-0 win over the Pirates. Judge hadn’t played since March 10, when he struck out in both at-bats against Atlanta. Stanton hit three homers off Marco Gonzales, including a 455-foot, two-run homer that cleared the batter’s eye in straightaway center field and a grand slam.,

