Yankees’ Juan Soto sits out loss to Blue Jays because of bruised right hand

TORONTO (AP) — Yankees outfielder Juan Soto was scratched from the lineup because of a bruised right hand about 20 minutes before Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, but manager Aaron Boone said afterward that X-rays did not reveal a fracture. Oswaldo Cabrera started in right field for Soto, who is batting .302 with 20 home runs and 60 RBIs. Soto was injured sliding into home plate in the fourth inning of Friday’s 16-5 win.

