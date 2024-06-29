Yankees’ Juan Soto scratched from lineup vs. Blue Jays because of bruised right hand

TORONTO (AP) — New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto was scratched from the lineup because of a bruised right hand about 20 minutes before Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Oswaldo Cabrera started in right field for Soto, who is batting .302 with 20 home runs and 60 RBIs. Soto was injured sliding into home plate in the fourth inning of Friday’s 16-5 win, one of three runs he scored in New York’s highest-scoring game of the season. Soto was wearing a protective mitten on his hand when he scored the Yankees’ first run.

