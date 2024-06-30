Yankees’ Juan Soto a late add to lineup after sitting out Saturday because of bruised right hand

TORONTO (AP) — New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto was a late addition to the lineup for the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays after sitting out a day earlier because of a bruised right hand. The three-time All-Star and 2020 NL batting champion started in right field, singled against Toronto right-hander Kevin Gausman in his first at-bat and scored on Aaron Judge’s 31st home run of the season. Soto was injured after he slid into home plate in the fourth inning of Friday’s 16-5 win. He rolled over after touching home plate with his left hand and his right hand slammed into the dirt.

