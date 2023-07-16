Yankees’ Josh Donaldson hurts calf and could be headed back to injured list

DENVER (AP) — Josh Donaldson could be heading back to the New York Yankees’ injured list after injuring his right calf while running out a ground ball in the seventh inning of a 6-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Donaldson pulled up nearing first base on his grounder. The 37-year-old was sidelined between April 5 and June 2 by a strained right hamstring. Yankees manager Aaron Boone says: “A different spot, but it’s been kind of off and on all year.” Donaldson, the 2015 AL MVP with Toronto, will have an MRI. The three-time All-Star is hitting .142 with 15 RBIs.

