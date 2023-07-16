Yankees’ Josh Donaldson hurts calf and could be headed back to injured list

By The Associated Press
New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson warms up for the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

DENVER (AP) — Josh Donaldson could be heading back to the New York Yankees’ injured list after injuring his right calf while running out a ground ball in the seventh inning of a 6-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Donaldson pulled up nearing first base on his grounder. The 37-year-old was sidelined between April 5 and June 2 by a strained right hamstring. Yankees manager Aaron Boone says: “A different spot, but it’s been kind of off and on all year.” Donaldson, the 2015 AL MVP with Toronto, will have an MRI. The three-time All-Star is hitting .142 with 15 RBIs.

