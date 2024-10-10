Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. embraces the boos from Royals fans in the new role of playoff villain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Turns out that Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. is just fine playing the role of playoff villain. He made headlines after New York dropped Game 2 of its AL Division Series to the Royals when he said they “just got lucky.” And the sellout crowd of 40,312 that greeted him in Kansas City for Game 3 made sure to remind him of it, booing him lustily every time he touched the ball or stepped to the plate. The Yankees won 3-2 behind an eighth-inning homer by Giancarlo Stanton and a masterful performance by their bullpen. They will try to clinch the series on Thursday night.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.