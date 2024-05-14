Yankees injuries: DJ LeMahieu nears rehab assignment, Gerrit Cole throws another bullpen

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Injured New York Yankees players DJ LeMahieu and Gerrit Cole are headed back to New York after spending time rehabbing at the team’s complex in Tampa, Florida, with LeMahieu likely to start a rehab assignment later this week. LeMahieu took live at-bats and worked defensively before making the trip to New York while the Yankees begin a three-game series in Minnesota. Manager Aaron Boone said LeMahieu, who has been out all season after a non-displaced fracture of his right foot during spring training, would likely start a minor league rehab assignment on Thursday or Friday.

