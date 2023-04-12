Yankees INFs LeMahieu, Torres dealing with leg injuries

CLEVELAND (AP) — New York Yankees infielders DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres are dealing with leg injuries that kept them out of Wednesday’s starting lineup for the series finale against the Cleveland Guardians. LeMahieu’s quadriceps tightened Tuesday night while he was running the bases in New York’s 11-2 win while Torres was pulled in the ninth inning with a hip flexor. Yankees manager Aaron Boone doesn’t think either injury is serious, but he’s not taking any chances. He characterized LeMahieu’s injury as “day to day” and said both he and Torres could be options off the bench in Wednesday’s game.

