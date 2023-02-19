Yankees INF LeMahieu feels great after injury-marred season

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is feeling great as the former batting champion looks to put an injured-marred 2022 behind him. LeMahieu was limited to 125 regular-season games and sat out the postseason because of a right toe injury. He has been working out at the Yankees’ minor league complex since December. LeMahieu said missing the playoffs, where the Yankees were swept in a four-game AL Championship Series by the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros, was the worst feeling. The Yankees hold their first full-squad workout on Monday.

