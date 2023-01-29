Yankees, INF Gleyber Torres agree to $9.95M, 1-year contract

By The Associated Press
FILE - New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres watches his RBI-double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Oct. 1, 2022, in New York. The Yankees have agreed to a $9.95 million, one-year contract with Torres, avoiding an arbitration hearing with the infielder by agreeing at the midpoint of proposed salaries. The team announced the deal on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger]

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have agreed to a $9.95 million, one-year contract with Gleyber Torres, avoiding an arbitration hearing with the infielder. The 26-year-old Torres hit .257 with 24 homers and 76 RBIs in 140 games for the AL East champions last year. Torres had asked for a raise from $6.25 million to $10.2 million in arbitration, and the Yankees offered the second baseman $9.7 million.

