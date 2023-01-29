Yankees, INF Gleyber Torres agree to 1-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have agreed to a $9.95 million, one-year contract with Gleyber Torres, avoiding an arbitration hearing with the infielder. The 26-year-old Torres hit .257 with 24 homers and 76 RBIs in 140 games for the AL East champions last year. Torres had asked for a raise from $6.25 million to $10.2 million in arbitration, and the Yankees offered the second baseman $9.7 million.

