Yankees honor late MLB executive Billy Bean with moment of silence before doubleheader vs. Angels

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees honored late Major League Baseball senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion Billy Bean with a moment of silence before their doubleheader with the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. Bean, who became the second former Major League Baseball player to come out as gay in 1999, died Tuesday at 60 following a yearlong fight with acute myeloid leukemia. The California native played in six big league seasons from 1987 to 1995 with the Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

