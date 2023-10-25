Yankees hitting instructor Sean Casey chooses family first and says he won;t return to the position

Sean Casey says he won’t return as hitting coach for the New York Yankees after a brief stint in pinstripes this season. Casey, a 12-year major leaguer who went from television analyst to hitting instructor in July, announced his departure on his podcast, “The Mayor’s Office with Sean Casey,” on Wednesday. The 49-year-old said he informed Yankees manager Aaron Boone before the team made a formal offer to secure his return. Casey, a three-time All-Star, said spending more time with his daughters, ages 13 and 17, is a priority after his divorce a few years ago.

