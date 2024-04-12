Yankees-Guardians series opener postponed by rain. Day-night doubleheader scheduled for Saturday

CLEVELAND (AP) — A total solar eclipse, stirring comeback, home runs by brothers in the same inning, a rainout and doubleheader.

Stephen Vogt’s first homestand as Cleveland’s manager has had a little of everything.

And, it’s not over.

On Friday, steady rain and a forecast for wet weather along strong winds postponed the Guardians’ three-game series opener against the New York Yankees. The teams will now play a split doubleheader Saturday, with the first game starting at 12:10 p.m., and the second game slotted for 6:10 p.m.

This is New York’s only visit to Cleveland this season, so it was essential for the game to made up right away.

Carlos Carrasco, who was scheduled to start Friday, is expected to pitch Game 1 for the Guardians with Triston McKenzie pitching the second game.

New York will start Clarke Schmidt in Game 1, and Cody Poteet will make his season debut in the second game.

It will be Carrasco’s first start in Cleveland since 2020, when he was traded following the season to the New York Mets in the Francisco Lindor deal. The popular 37-year-old Carrasco signed as a free agent during the offseason and made the Guardians’ opening-day roster.

Carrasco has gotten no-decisions in his first two starts, allowing four runs and seven hits in eight innings.

He’ll have his hands full with a Yankees team that is off an MLB-best 10-3 start, including a 6-1 mark on the road.

The Guardians have opened well under Vogt, their engaging 39-year-old manager who replaced Terry Francona. Cleveland is 9-3, the club’s best start since 2002 and the Guardians have won all four series.

New York’s early success was expected.

Cleveland’s was not.

The Guardians went 76-86 last season and have already been beset with injuries to their pitching staff. Shane Bieber, the 2020 Cy Young winner and staff ace, underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery on Friday, and Cleveland is still waiting for Gavin Williams to join the rotation after he hurt his elbow in spring training.

So far, though, the Guardians have hit better than expected — they are second in the AL with 69 runs — and they’ve shown resiliency in twice coming back from big deficits this week against the Chicago White Sox.

On Wednesday, Cleveland trailed 5-0 and won the series finale 7-6 as Josh Naylor and his brother, Bo, both homered in the fourth inning and then teamed up to deliver RBI hits in the 10th inning — Josh, a game-tying double and Bo a game-winning single.

That they did it on National Siblings Day made it even more special.

There’s a brotherly feel to this Cleveland team.

Following Monday’s win in the opener, Guardians second baseman Andrés Giménez said he didn’t want to come to the postgame interview room because he didn’t want to miss out on the fun in Cleveland’s clubhouse.

From card games to blaring music to a general positive energy in the room, it’s safe to say the Guardians are enjoying themselves.

“You feel the vibe. You feel the energy and we trust each other,” Giménez said. “I feel like now is the time where we grew up together, we spent the last three years together, so now we know each other pretty well.”

Vogt, who retired as a player in 2022, said his young team has bonded.

“These guys love each other,” he said. “This is a core that’s been together for a number of years. Nothing’s changed and that’s been the message.”

