Yankees going with closer by committee after Clay Holmes’ latest blown save

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Clay Holmes won’t be the automatic choice as the closer for the New York Yankees in the short term after giving up a game-ending grand slam to the Texas Rangers for his MLB-high 11th blown save this season. Manager Aaron Boone says the club would consider several options, Holmes included, while continuing to support the two-time All-Star coming off a rough outing. Holmes’ blown saves are the most for the Yankees since Dave Righetti’s 13 in 1987. He has 29 saves.

