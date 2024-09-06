Yankees GM Cashman says going with Verdugo over Domínguez gives the team the best chance to win

CHICAGO (AP) — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman says his team has some work to do. At least for now, Jasson Domínguez is going to do his work in the minors. New York is competing with the Baltimore Orioles for the AL East lead, and the 21-year-old Domínguez is one of the team’s top prospects. But Domínguez is playing for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre while Alex Verdugo stays in left field with the Yankees. Cashman says it’s about giving the Yankees the best chance to win, and the team thinks staying with the current mix is the best course of action.

