Yankees GM Brian Cashman says he’s talked with agent Scott Boras about Juan Soto and Pete Alonso

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has started talks with agent Scott Boras about keeping Juan Soto with New York, and they also discussed power-hitting first baseman Pete Alonso. Cashman said he spoke Monday with Boras at the general managers meetings and revealed he had a conversation with Soto after the season, which ended with the Yankees losing the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games. Cashman said he thanked Soto “and told him we’d be in touch.” A free agent at age 26, Soto is expected to command a contract of $500 million or more.

