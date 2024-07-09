Yankees GM Brian Cashman joins struggling team at Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has joined the struggling team for a series at Tampa Bay that started on Tuesday night. The Yankees had lost 16 of 22 entering Tuesday, but remain in one of the AL wild-card spots. Cashman called the current stretch tough and is hopeful the Yankees are ready to get back on track. The Yankees completed a homestand on Sunday in which they went 1-5 that included being swept by Cincinnati.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.